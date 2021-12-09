Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives $7.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

MAKSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of MAKSY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.34. 16,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,758. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.