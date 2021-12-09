Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.18. 533,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,158. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $93.62 and a 52 week high of $139.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.