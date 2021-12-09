BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Separately, Bradesco Corretora upgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

BRF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,268. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. BRF has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BRF by 1,919.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after buying an additional 1,790,918 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the second quarter valued at $7,053,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the second quarter valued at $4,782,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BRF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,610,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,559,000 after acquiring an additional 850,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

