Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

12/6/2021 – Sierra Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

12/3/2021 – Sierra Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

11/23/2021 – Sierra Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

11/22/2021 – Sierra Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

11/17/2021 – Sierra Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

10/28/2021 – Sierra Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

BSRR stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,647. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $400.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.5% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 32.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

