GSB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 326,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 27,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC opened at $44.16 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.37.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

