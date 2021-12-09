Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Director Sells $482,432.04 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.33. 390,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,890. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.56 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.07. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.77%.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

