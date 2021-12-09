Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) VP Sells $537,070.00 in Stock

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.61. 16,906,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,334,803. The company has a market cap of $265.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 173,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,533,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 190,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.98.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

