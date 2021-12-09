Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) VP Sells $537,070.00 in Stock

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.61. 16,906,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,334,803. The company has a market cap of $265.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 173,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,533,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 190,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.
XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.98.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
