$410.00 Million in Sales Expected for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to announce sales of $410.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $345.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 287,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 123,700 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,205,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,483,000 after purchasing an additional 600,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,242,000 after buying an additional 26,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 193.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 21,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.96. 419,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.76. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $39.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $30.25.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

