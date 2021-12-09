Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,322,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,736,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,265,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,592 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

Comcast stock opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average is $56.23. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

