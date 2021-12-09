Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to Post $0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Kimco Realty posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.97.

In related news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth $2,145,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,265 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 86.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.19. 3,588,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,964,287. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

