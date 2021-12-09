Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Insider Clinton Tyler Stafford Purchases 700 Shares

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $10,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clinton Tyler Stafford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Primis Financial alerts:

On Friday, November 26th, Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 1,430 shares of Primis Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,850.40.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 8,081 shares of Primis Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42.

NASDAQ FRST traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $362.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.05. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.22.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRST. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Primis Financial by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 317,085 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its holdings in Primis Financial by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,003,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 307,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,191,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 111,499 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.