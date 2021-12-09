Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Cuts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 808,192 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 95,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE:RTX opened at $86.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.