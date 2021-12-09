Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,250 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Target were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

TGT opened at $239.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.