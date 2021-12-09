Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.82.

SUUIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins lowered Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$17.25 to C$16.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

SUUIF traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.