Spire Wealth Management Purchases 5,519 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,183 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $211.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $61.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

