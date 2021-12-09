North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives C$25.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOA. National Bankshares boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.85 per share, with a total value of C$188,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,714,254.45.

Shares of TSE:NOA traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$18.57. 68,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,588. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$11.48 and a 1 year high of C$22.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$528.13 million and a P/E ratio of 12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$165.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.378721 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

