MBE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 398 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.3% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,829 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.09. 13,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,354,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.45. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.32 and a 1 year high of $134.08.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

