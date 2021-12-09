IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

IMIAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAY traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.46. 1,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296. IMI has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.44.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

