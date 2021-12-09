PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,309. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $167.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.43. The company has a market capitalization of $229.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

