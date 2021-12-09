Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $27.36 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.3% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $27,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock valued at $541,049,646 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $330.56 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

