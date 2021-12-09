UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $25,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 66.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $469.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,505. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $470.17. The company has a market capitalization of $442.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

