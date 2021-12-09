Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) CFO Purchases $19,516.00 in Stock

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) CFO Anthony Scott Praill acquired 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $19,516.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kintara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,051. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.67.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

KTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis decreased their price target on Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 30.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 94,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

