Shard Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Shard coin can currently be bought for $0.0715 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Shard has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $3,347.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

