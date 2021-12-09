Insider Selling: Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Insider Sells $77,790.00 in Stock

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,217. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $27.62.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. FMR LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 52.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 19,186 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Flowers Foods by 7.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Flowers Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLO shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

