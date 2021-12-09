American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Director Sells $35,940.00 in Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMSC stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.65. 125,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,962. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. American Superconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $330.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.17.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the second quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the third quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 187.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 163.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMSC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

