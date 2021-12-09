Elizabeth Anne Gasser Sells 1,083 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Elizabeth Anne Gasser sold 1,083 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $151,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
TNDM stock traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.27. 623,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,153. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.68.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.89.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Article: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.