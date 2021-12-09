Elizabeth Anne Gasser Sells 1,083 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Elizabeth Anne Gasser sold 1,083 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $151,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TNDM stock traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.27. 623,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,153. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.68.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $258,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

