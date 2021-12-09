Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 3,000 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 24,334 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $2,735,384.94.

On Friday, November 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,300 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $474,591.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Keh Shew Lu sold 600 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $66,006.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $109,930.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,172,000.00.

NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $3.60 on Thursday, hitting $107.49. The stock had a trading volume of 142,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.06. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $65.89 and a 1 year high of $113.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.56.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Diodes by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Diodes by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 29,915 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 548,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after acquiring an additional 48,074 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 2,608.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their target price on shares of Diodes to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

