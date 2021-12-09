Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.140-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.60 million-$13.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.53 million.Spire also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.990-$-0.920 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPIR. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.05 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS SPIR traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,547. Spire has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46.

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spire stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

