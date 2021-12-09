Meter Governance Price Hits $6.46 on Top Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $14.98 million and $1.09 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $6.46 or 0.00013372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003423 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000466 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

