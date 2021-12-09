Celo Dollar Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $104.46 million and $1.48 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00043408 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.11 or 0.00219588 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 105,157,988 coins. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

