NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $176.00

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 9th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $421,834.01 and approximately $176.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be bought for approximately $2,012.25 or 0.04164325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00043408 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.11 or 0.00219588 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 210 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

