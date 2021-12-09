WBH Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG stock opened at $152.18 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $152.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $368.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

