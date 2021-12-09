Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Insider Deborah Marriott Harrison Sells 7,250 Shares

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,041. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.59 and a 200-day moving average of $145.93. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.01 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 89.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 14.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.9% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

