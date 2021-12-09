Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Insider Deborah Marriott Harrison Sells 7,250 Shares

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,041. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.59 and a 200-day moving average of $145.93. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.01 and a beta of 1.75.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
