Insider Selling: Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) CFO Sells 5,257 Shares of Stock

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ESS stock traded down $4.00 on Thursday, reaching $344.60. The company had a trading volume of 222,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.38 and a 200-day moving average of $324.97. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.79 and a 12 month high of $357.90.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.61.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

