Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Sells $20,530,500.00 in Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $7.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $404.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,216. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $386.78 and a 200-day moving average of $365.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.00 and a 12-month high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.42.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

