Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.810-$2.810 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.09 billion-$29.09 billion.

Shares of Suzuki Motor stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.85. 9,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,584. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $146.10 and a 1 year high of $211.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.83 and a 200-day moving average of $174.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Suzuki Motor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

