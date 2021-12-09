Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by 24.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Annaly Capital Management has a dividend payout ratio of 84.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.4%.
Shares of NLY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.47. 10,544,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,399,962. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.
NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Annaly Capital Management stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,636,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Annaly Capital Management worth $52,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.
About Annaly Capital Management
Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.
