Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by 24.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Annaly Capital Management has a dividend payout ratio of 84.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.4%.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NLY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.47. 10,544,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,399,962. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Annaly Capital Management stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,636,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Annaly Capital Management worth $52,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.