DWS Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 33.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:KTF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.80. 188,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,732. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.96. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $12.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 99,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

