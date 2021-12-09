Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Carrier Global has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.
CARR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average is $52.42. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.
In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
