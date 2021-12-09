Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Carrier Global has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

CARR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average is $52.42. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

