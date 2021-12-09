The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $32,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Coca-Cola by 28.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 127,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 28,514 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.06.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.78. The stock had a trading volume of 103,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,630,048. The firm has a market cap of $236.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

