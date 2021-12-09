BCS Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $239.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $188.60 and a 1-year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

