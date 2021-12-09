Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,599,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,266,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Danaher by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,516,000 after buying an additional 26,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $318.88. The company had a trading volume of 14,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.80 and a 200-day moving average of $296.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

