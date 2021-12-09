New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,687,316 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 71,102 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $235,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $249,000. HM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.0% during the third quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 20.7% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.39. The stock had a trading volume of 107,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198,163. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $25,183,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,904,896 shares of company stock valued at $689,823,874. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

