The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Cut by United Maritime Capital LLC

United Maritime Capital LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,150 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 2.7% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,269,621. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.54 and a 200-day moving average of $173.15. The stock has a market cap of $278.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

