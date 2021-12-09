Members Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.2% of Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $260.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,999. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $262.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

