Belt (BELT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $25.90 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last week, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the dollar. One Belt coin can now be bought for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00056826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.79 or 0.08532288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00059800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00079070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,442.01 or 0.99854524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002809 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

