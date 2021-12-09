-$0.17 EPS Expected for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Cardiff Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 7,375.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 26.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 173,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRDF stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 18,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,275. The firm has a market cap of $228.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $23.15.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.