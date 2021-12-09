United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

UNFI traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,973. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.22. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $1,688,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Natural Foods stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

