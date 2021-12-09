Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.02 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will announce $123.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.04 million. Rambus posted sales of $98.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $450.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450.50 million to $450.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $506.98 million, with estimates ranging from $498.25 million to $515.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Rambus by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 46,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Rambus by 1,782.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 135,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,970 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Rambus by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,182. Rambus has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.33. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

