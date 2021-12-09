Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Wabash National also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.700 EPS.

NYSE:WNC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,791. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $907.90 million, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,180 shares of company stock valued at $148,991 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Wabash National by 64.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wabash National by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 32,340 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

